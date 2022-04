Def Leppard are back with "Take What You Want," the second single off their long-awaited new album, Diamond Star Halos. The track brings both big riffs and big hooks — two hallmarks of the Def Lep sound that catapulted the band to superstardom in the '80s and into the early '90s and have kept them atop the heap ever since. They're not out to create a whole new genre of music in the 2020s, which singer Joe Elliott recently said theatrical rock band Ghost did with their new album, Impera, this year.

