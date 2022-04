Sunday Night Football will look different this fall. On Tuesday, NBC Sports announced the broadcast team for Sunday Night Football for the 2022 NFL season and there will be a new play-by-play announcer and sideline reporter. Mike Trico will call the plays and takes over for Al Michaels. Cris Collinsworth returns to be the analyst, and Melissa Stark takes over for Michele Tafoya on the sidelines. The team will call their first game on Aug. 4 which will be the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. The first regular-season game the team will call will be on Sept. 8.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO