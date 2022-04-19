ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowrie, Puk, Trevino among 6 A's added to COVID-19 IL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Infielder Jed Lowrie and relievers A.J. Puk and Lou Trivino were among six players added to the COVID-19 injured list by the Oakand Athletics before their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Reliever Kirby Snead, infielder Chad Pinder and catcher Austin Allen also were put on the COVID-19 IL and joined outfielder Scott Piscotty, placed on the list on Friday.

“We definitely have been faced with some challenges.” A’s rookie manager Mark Kotsay said. “I think the way you handle those challenges enables you to get through them quicker, take it on and move forward. The game of baseball, any sport really, is a reflection of life. And so my message is always: stay positive, optimism wins.”

Pitcher Sam Selman and infielders Nick Allen and Christian Lopes were added to the A's active roster as substitute players.

Oakland went 5-5 on its opening trip.

