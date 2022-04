Former general manager Rick Spielman has drafted eight players in the 2016 NFL Draft. In retrospect, it was one of the worst drafts of his career. In the first round, he selected Laquon Treadwell. The receiver only caught 53 passes in his four years with the Vikings for 701 yards and two touchdowns. He had a solid season in Jacksonville in 2021, but he became a major bust for the Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO