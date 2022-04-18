Meet the Candidate: Kevin Andrus

The historic Ohmann Theater in Lyons will host two Republican candidates for Congress in a Meet the Candidates night tonight. Lyons residents Robert Groom and John Murtari will address the audience and take questions. Lyons GOP committee chair Dan Olsen will act as moderator. Groom and Murtari seek the Republican nomination in the newly-drawn 24th Congressional District, which stretches from the Thousand Islands to Niagara Falls. Both hope to get the 1,250 signatures required to appear on the ballot for the June 28th primary. Murtari, an Air Force veteran, ran for Congress as a Democrat in Onondaga County in 1994. Groom, a native of England, served on the Lyons School Board.

LYONS, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO