Lava Hot Springs, ID

Meet the Candidate: Kevin Andrus

Herald-Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePosition Running For: House of Representative District 35 A. Professional Or Personal Background : I am a fifth-generation Idahoan who was raised on a sheep and cattle ranch in Lava Hot Springs. I received my bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Business from BYU-I and my MBA from ISU. I served a church...

Herald-Journal

Meet the Candidate:Vaughn Rasmussen

Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner District III. Professional Or Personal Background : I am Idaho boy, born and raised in Preston Idaho. I graduated from Preston High School during the era of the Preston/Bear Lake wagon wheel rivalry. I attended Ricks for a year before servicing an LDS mission to Bolivia. I learned many leadership skills, including how to shoe horses which I rode as part of my mission. After my mission, I attended USU and studied business, accounting, languages, and political science. My career began working for Utah Power and Light. I have worked as an Apprentice Lineman, Journeyman Lineman, District Manager, Director of Operations/Estimating, and Regional Business Manager.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Logan High students hold walkout in protest of transgender bill

On Thursday at 9:45 a.m., Jay Bates Domenech stood up in math class and walked out the front doors of Logan High. Though they were the only person in their class to leave, Bates Domenech was not alone. Nearly 40 other students at Logan High School walked out of their...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Jannelle Sparks Jensen

Hometown: I was raised in Dingle and have lived in Paris for the last 22 years. Professional Or Personal Background: I worked for Zions Bank as a bank teller for nearly 10 years. I have been with the Bear Lake County Assessor’s office for 11 years. I am the Motor Vehicle Supervisor and attend Idaho DMV leadership conferences annually to help me succeed in this role. I have also been a State Certified Appraiser for 5 years. I attend training at least every other year to ensure I am up-to-date on property valuation procedures. I also help with homeowner’s exemptions, revaluation of properties, the property tax reduction program and many other tasks that we do in the Assessor's office.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID

