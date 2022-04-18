Meet the Candidate: Kevin Andrus

Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner District III. Professional Or Personal Background : I am Idaho boy, born and raised in Preston Idaho. I graduated from Preston High School during the era of the Preston/Bear Lake wagon wheel rivalry. I attended Ricks for a year before servicing an LDS mission to Bolivia. I learned many leadership skills, including how to shoe horses which I rode as part of my mission. After my mission, I attended USU and studied business, accounting, languages, and political science. My career began working for Utah Power and Light. I have worked as an Apprentice Lineman, Journeyman Lineman, District Manager, Director of Operations/Estimating, and Regional Business Manager.
