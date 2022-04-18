ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

GMC ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

By Admin
middletownathletics.com
 1 day ago

Congratulations to our Middies that earned GMC Athletes of The Week!!. Caroline pitched a gem against rival Hamilton. She threw a complete game shutout to defeat the Big Blue 5-0. Caroline’s stat line was 7 innings...

middletownathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Linnie Malkin Earns Player of the Week honors from Extra Innings Softball

When you hit five home runs with 12 RBI, all in one week, it’s hard to go unnoticed. For Linnie Malkin, that was enough to earn National Player of the Week honors from Extra Innings Softball. Here are some of the reasons that Malkin was awarded the honor, according to Extra Innings Softball: In five games last week, Malkin batted .600 (9-15) with five home runs and twelve RBIs to her credit. During a midweek doubleheader against Southeast Missouri State, Malkin was 2-2 with two home runs and five RBIs in the opening games against the Redhawks before hitting a solo home run in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
City
Mason, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Romesentinel.com

Black Knights stung by Hornets in softball

The Rome Free Academy softball team couldn’t string together hits in a 4-3 loss at home in non-league play to Fayetteville-Manlius Monday at Kost Field. Though the RFA offense got on the board with a first inning run, the team managed only four hits in the next four innings without adding a run. Lauren Dorfman led off for RFA with a single, advanced on productive outs then scored on a wild pitch.
ROME, NY
Ocean City Today

Decatur baseball squad edges out SH in 8 innings

(April 15, 2022) The Stephen Decatur baseball team won by one run over the Snow Hill Eagles on Tuesday, then the Seahawks outscored the Pocomoke Warriors the next day, 21-1. Snow Hill scored one run in the first inning in Berlin. Decatur pulled ahead with four runs in the bottom of the second.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc#Track And Field#Middies#The University Of Dayton
NJ.com

Baseball: Hamilton West nips Robbinsville in extra innings

Ryan Marino went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI while Jason Ferdetta got two RBI as Hamilton West rallied for a 5-4 win over Robbinsville in extra innings. Hamilton West’s (8-2) leadoff hitter Jason Gallucci also had two hits, including a double and an RBI. Dylan Parsons came in to relieve Mac Meara in the fifth inning for Hamilton West, which trailed 4-2, and limited the opposition to one hit the rest of the game and finished with eight strikeouts. Meara fanned nine in the first five innings.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball: Rockwall-Heath stops Red Raiders

HEATH — Baylor Baumann allowed three hits while striking out six in leading the No. 1 Rockwall-Heath Hawks to a 7-1 win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders on Tuesday in a District 10-6A baseball game. The Red Raiders fall to 11-12-1 and 6-3 while the Hawks improve to...
HEATH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Times

Scorpions, Panthers softball teams roll in district doubleheaders

FARMINGTON — The Farmington and Piedra Vista softball teams continued their success during the district season as the final weeks of the regular season approach with dominant doubleheader performances. Meantime, Farmington baseball earned a pair of hard-fought district wins over Eldorado while Piedra Vista snapped a two-game losing streak with a pair of runaway victories at home against West Mesa. ...
FARMINGTON, NM
Times Gazette

Fairfield sweeps DH vs. Paint Valley, McClain

The Fairfield Lady Lions (7-1, 3-0 SHAC) swept a twi-night doubleheader Friday night finishing under the lights. Fairfield defeated Paint Valley in the first game, 14-4, then blanked McClain in the second game, 10-0. Both games were non-league contests. With the two wins Fairfield stands at 3-0 in the Southern...
FAIRFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy