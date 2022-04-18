GMC ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

When you hit five home runs with 12 RBI, all in one week, it’s hard to go unnoticed. For Linnie Malkin, that was enough to earn National Player of the Week honors from Extra Innings Softball. Here are some of the reasons that Malkin was awarded the honor, according to Extra Innings Softball: In five games last week, Malkin batted .600 (9-15) with five home runs and twelve RBIs to her credit. During a midweek doubleheader against Southeast Missouri State, Malkin was 2-2 with two home runs and five RBIs in the opening games against the Redhawks before hitting a solo home run in...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO