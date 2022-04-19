Kevin Willard picks up first commitment at Maryland from 2022 SF

No Blue squad. No White squad. No actual game. Yep, we’re talking about practice. In his latest media session, Penn State coach James Franklin said the program just doesn’t have enough healthy, game-ready offensive linemen to field 2 teams. Instead, BTN will get to broadcast a quasi-scrimmage Saturday with the offense on one sideline and the defense on the other. Franklin plans to come up with a scoring system so the live parts of the session can have a competitive flavor. Special teams work and other drills will be interspersed to allow the O-linemen rest periods. Tune in at 2 p.m. for all the, uh, action.
Comments / 0