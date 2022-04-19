ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

STOP! You Should Never Leave Buc-ees Without One Of These 11 Items

By Dre Day
Catfish 100.1
Catfish 100.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the biggest attractions I've found in the state of Alabama is actually a gas station. You guessed it! Buc-ee's. This place is like Disney world to me. It's something about...

catfishtuscaloosa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Bug Officials Are Begging You To Kill These On Sight

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted Lantern Fly. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates. These creatures do not fly but hop onto surfaces. They are known as hitchhikers. Rutgers says they were first spotted in Pennsylvania.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
Catfish 100.1

Did You Know That Tuscaloosa Still Has Traditional Taxis?

Ok so maybe it's just me, but I'm completely mindblown that regular taxis still exist! Who knew?!. Earlier this week, we took our car to get serviced and my wife was left without a vehicle while I was at work. She was left in a hard situation because, in just a few hours, both of our kids had a doctor's appointment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Open Letter To All Shoplifters In Alabama

I was doing some shopping at Walmart, the Northport location, and it was SO frustrating. What should have been a quick ten minute trip, turned into an hour long saga. All due to the LOCKDOWN of every product in the store. It was entire aisles of common items, LOCKED UP because of anyone that has shoplifted in these stores in the past.
NORTHPORT, AL
Catfish 100.1

Where Was This Taken? Guess The Alabama City!

This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Reggae Flava Announces Closing

Tuesday evening, it was announced via social media that the popular Tuscaloosa restaurant Reggae Flava will be closing. According to a Facebook post by owner Romeo Tomlinson, Reggae Flava will be closing at the end of the month. A message posted on Facebook by the owner said, "We have tried everything to keep the business going. Unfortunately, our options are limited."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa/West Alabama Blood Supply Needs Your Help

This just in, according to Dane Usry, District Manager for American Red Cross Blood Services for Alabama, this is the current update on blood supplies for our region. The American Red Cross is experiencing the most severe blood shortage in the past decade. The number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries is constantly rising – and depleting the nation’s blood inventory. They are working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients but can’t do it alone. We are asking you to roll up your sleeve and be part of the solution.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Burger Joints is in Alabama

I’m a cheeseburger type of gal. I like them simple or all the way piled up with toppings. It doesn’t matter, as long as it is good and local. There are tons of spots that I really call my name when it comes to burgers. Of course, in Tuscaloosa, there is Oasis, Rama Jama’s, and many other great spots. I even made my personal list back in 2020. I caught major drama for the list of my favorite cheeseburgers. I don’t know why because it was my list. [LOL] You can check it out here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy