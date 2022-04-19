Celtics' Marcus Smart named Defensive Player of the Year

Apr 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts in the 2nd quarter during game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Smart is the first guard to earn the honor since Gary Payton in the 1995-96 season. He’s also the second player to win the award with the Celtics, joining Kevin Garnett (2007-08).

The 100 votes among sportswriters and broadcasters were spread out, reflecting that there was no clearcut candidate. Smart’s candidacy was aided by Boston’s strong finish and status as the league’s top-rated defensive unit. The Celtics allowed the fewest points per game and lowest field-goal percentage.

Smart received 257 points overall and 37 first-place votes. Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges finished in second place with 202 points (22 first-place votes) with Utah Jazz center and three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert in third place with 136 points (12 first-place votes). Overall, seven players received at least one first-place vote.

Smart ranked seventh in the NBA in steals per game (1.68) and tied for sixth in total steals (119). Smart, who signed a four-year, $77M contract last offseason, ranked among the league leaders in several “hustle” categories, finishing tied for fourth in loose balls recovered (75) and tied for 10th in both deflections (206) and charges drawn (16).