ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Marcus Smart named Defensive Player of the Year

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4NlC_0fD2lxwG00
Apr 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts in the 2nd quarter during game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Smart is the first guard to earn the honor since Gary Payton in the 1995-96 season. He’s also the second player to win the award with the Celtics, joining Kevin Garnett (2007-08).

The 100 votes among sportswriters and broadcasters were spread out, reflecting that there was no clearcut candidate. Smart’s candidacy was aided by Boston’s strong finish and status as the league’s top-rated defensive unit. The Celtics allowed the fewest points per game and lowest field-goal percentage.

Smart received 257 points overall and 37 first-place votes. Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges finished in second place with 202 points (22 first-place votes) with Utah Jazz center and three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert in third place with 136 points (12 first-place votes). Overall, seven players received at least one first-place vote.

Smart ranked seventh in the NBA in steals per game (1.68) and tied for sixth in total steals (119). Smart, who signed a four-year, $77M contract last offseason, ranked among the league leaders in several “hustle” categories, finishing tied for fourth in loose balls recovered (75) and tied for 10th in both deflections (206) and charges drawn (16).

Comments / 1

Related
Hoops Rumors

Nikola Jovic declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Serbian forward Nikola Jovic has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, agent Misko Raznatovic tells Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Jovic has already submitted the paperwork necessary to enter this year’s draft pool. At just 18 years old, Jovic is a starter for Mega Mozzart in the Adriatic League, averaging...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Ben Simmons likely to miss entire postseason?

After having been ruled out for the play-in tournament earlier this week, time is running out for Ben Simmons to return to action for the Nets, according to Brian Lewis of The New York Post. Simmons is suffering from a herniated L-4 disc in his lower spine and received an...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Marcus Smart
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia#Nba Communications
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

When Kobe Bryant Was Asked If He Would've Kept Shaquille O'Neal In The Middle Of Their Beef: "I Would Have. Shaq Said This Is A Business And Had To Do What's Best For Him And His Family."

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal were a terrific tandem on the court, but things weren't as harmonious when they weren't sharing touches. Their different personalities made things hard for these two players, who started off as good teammates and ended up beefing a couple of years later, which ultimately forced the Lakers to trade Shaquille O'Neal in 2004.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Shaquille O’Neal Over Bringing His Kids To The Game: “If You Had All Your Kids You Would Have A Whole Section.”

One of the biggest reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is so popular is because of the chemistry the panelists have with each other. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson constantly discuss basketball and everything that happens in the NBA, but their natural charisma and sense of humor allow them to have great banter with each other.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Kenny Smith After Kenny Asked Chuck To Google Him: "I Did. It Said, 'Who?'"

Charles Barkley is one of the NBA's most hilarious media personalities, someone that says exactly what he thinks even if it's about the fans. His rapport with his fellow castmates on Inside The NBA is nothing short of epic, and his constant arguments with Shaquille O'Neal for example, make the show that much more worth watching. But it's not just Shaq who is on the end of Chuck's burns, every once in a while, he'll make fun of Kenny 'The Jet' Smith as well.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy