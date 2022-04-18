ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Student stabbed by ‘trespasser’ at California high school has died, officials say

By Emily Van de Riet
Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old student has died after she was stabbed multiple times at a California high school Monday. Stockton Unified...

www.fox5vegas.com

