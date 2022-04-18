ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in connection with massive Home Depot fire in San Jose

By Maggie Angst, Robert Salonga - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
denvergazette.com
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A man has been arrested and charged with igniting a massive blaze that destroyed a Home Depot earlier this month in South San Jose, authorities said, as newly released records show that the store was recently cited by fire inspectors for failing to show proof its fire...

