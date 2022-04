Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has cut his list of nearly two dozen scholarship offers down to a top six. Sampson is the No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Overall, he’s the 32nd-ranked recruit nationally for his class.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO