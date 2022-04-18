SAVE THE DATE: Registration for Community Emergency Response Team training begins July 1

SAVE THE DATE: Regsistration for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training program begins July 1, 2022.

CERT trained individuals can assist others by applying the basic response skills that they’ve learned during this training until help arrives.

In-person training is set to begin Sept. 22, 2022.

The Puget Sound Fire CERT program serves the areas of Covington, Kent, SeaTac/Burien, Maple Valley, Fire District 37, and Fire District 43.

CLASSES

CERT classes will be offered starting in September, 2022. Registration information and class dates will be announced by the beginning of summer.

COURSE DESCRIPTION

CERT training gives you the skills to help save and sustain lives following a disaster until help arrives. Take a look at the course description.

REGISTER

The training is FREE. You are welcome to attend the training if you live, work, or spend time in the Covington, Kent, SeaTac/Burien, or Maple Valley areas.

Download a PDF flier here, or learn more here: https://pugetsoundfire.org/emergency-management/community-emergency-response-team-cert/