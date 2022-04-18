ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Bats leading way for defending state champs Skyview

By By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

NAMPA — When it comes to offense, there aren’t many teams in the state that are in the same league as the Skyview softball team.

The defending 5A state champions are making a strong case with their bats as to why they should be considered the favorites to defend their crown. With offensive production unmatched in 5A, it’s not hard to see why Skyview (16-0, 10-0 5A Southern Idaho Conference) enters the final two weeks of the regular season with an unblemished record.

With a lineup that can rip off hits anywhere from 1-through-9, teams in the SIC, and soon in the entire state, will not have an easy time shutting down the Hawks.

“It’s just their drive to be successful in the area that we know we are strongest,” said Skyview coach Tim Souza. “Every team has strengths, our strength happens to be with the bats. These girls learn from each other and keep finding a way to battle and get better in the other areas we need to get better in.”

The Hawks are batting .376 as a team, hitting 30 home runs. Eight of their nine batters who have at least 50 plate appearances this season are batting over .300, with four of them averaging above 400.

“It definitely makes it easy for me in the box, because I know if they walk me, they’re not getting an easier batter behind me,” said senior Delaney Keith, who leads the team with a .630 batting average to go with seven home runs and 29 RBIs heading into Tuesday’s game at Mountain View. “It’s like ‘OK, you’re going to walk me, but the person behind me is just as good and just as talented as I am and just as likely to hit the ball out of the park. It’s definitely easier and less pressure in the box because of that.”

While Keith — who is signed with Coastal Carolina University — leads the charge for the Skyview offense, she is hardly alone. The Hawks are averaging 14.3 runs per game, 1.4 runs more than the next nearest team in the 5A classification, Thunder Ridge.

Others having strong seasons at the plate for the Hawks include Rayann Brown (.521 batting average), Marae Holloway (.426), Lily Justesen (.443 batting average, six home runs, 31 RBIs), Asha Zamora (6 home runs, team-high 33 RBIs) and Summer Makinster (4 home runs, 28 RBIs).

“There’s a lot of leadership, which I feel has helped us a lot with everything,” Zamora said. “I feel like everybody has stepped up. That makes us a stronger team.”

The team credits a lot of success to a spring break trip it took to Richland, Washington. While the Hawks had been 4-0 before embarking on the trip to play three games March 18-19, players say the chemistry built on that trip really helped set the tone for the remainder of the season.

“I think going to Washington helped, because we were together the whole time, the hotel room, and everything,” said Justesen. “We kind of just found that one thing that makes us a team. We still have room for improvement. But it makes the season 10 times more fun when everyone is cheering for each other, playing for each other and not for ourselves. It’s just a whole different experience.”

Skyview beat a trio of Evergreen State teams that weekend by a combined score of 47-2.

“We did plan that trip specifically so we could build some team chemistry, and also in hopes of going to state this year, which is in Coeur d’Alene,” Souza said. “We felt it was very important to get a travel tournament if we could.

“That trip did solidify the girls getting some time with each other and us being able to travel together, stay in the same hotel and have some team bonding and team building time.”

The Hawks haven’t slowed down since that tournament and enter today’s game against Mountain View four points ahead of the second-place Mavericks (11-5, 7-3) in the SIC standings. A win today will put Skyview on the brink of clinching the No. 1 seed in next month’s District III Tournament.

“You can feel the energy when everyone’s screaming for each other,” said Justesen. “Sometimes when you’re in the batter’s box, you see the dugout and see the whole team yelling for you and you’re like ‘wow, I’m doing it for them.’ I think everyone feeds off the same energy and is like ‘look what she can do, I want to do that, too.’”

Nampa, ID
The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

