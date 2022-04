If you are anything like me, living in a place where the golf season isn’t 12 months out of the year, you are probably used to shaking off that winter rust every spring. That’s what I’ve been doing the past several weeks. Luckily, I didn’t seem to be in that bad of a place when I visited my local GOLFTEC for the first time earlier this month. I worked with Nick Pelle last year and saw a ton of improvement, but I’m back again this year to try and keep that success going.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO