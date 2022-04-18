ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

By Zach Demars, Oregon Capital Bureau
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfgB4_0fD2Zij500

Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center.

Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children, from affordable housing to food access, and whether they would support their tax money going to those programs. They found that many would, despite differences in preferred programs on political and demographic lines.

Three of the most popular programs respondents supported included tutoring for students who need extra support, increasing access to extracurricular activities and a state program offering healthcare to eligible children. Upwards of 85% of those who responded to the survey said they supported those programs.

Survey takers felt less positive about using culturally inclusive learning materials, cultural awareness and implicit bias training for school staff and oral health care offered at schools — though 70% or more of respondents still supported those programs.

Political affiliation is a key factor in determining a person's support for those programs, researchers found.

About 91% of Democrats who took the survey supported using tax dollars to increase access to affordable housing, while just 64% of Republicans supported the same thing.

The two groups face the widest gap in beliefs on the question of using tax dollars to use "culturally inclusive" learning materials. 89% of Democrats expressed support, while just 40% of Republicans did the same. The two groups felt similarly about requiring cultural awareness and implicit bias training for school staff.

Noah Scott Warman,cq 52, a labor attorney and progressive Democrat from Portland, was one of the survey's respondents. He said that, while he agrees that diversity, equity and inclusion are important to consider in education, he worries schools are being asked to teach too many things.

"Are we asking the school systems to do too much, where it's underserving the primary good?" Warman said. "We're not treating teachers like professionals and letting them focus on what they're supposed to be doing."

Warman said while he disagrees with many of the more extreme arguments, he shares some of the core concerns about overreaching school curriculum as those expressed by those on the right in recent debates over school curriculum.

"There's a conservative attack on education that I don't want to echo, I think there's some interesting observations we need to think about," Warman said. "I think the common thread, to start with, there is a view of what is the primary goal â€“ it's not at odds with other goals. What is the primary purpose of getting this education?"

The survey revealed other spaces for common ground: Reducing barriers to behavioral health services, culturally responsive suicide prevention programs for communities at risk, increasing access to extracurricular and tutoring programs all saw upwards of 70% support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Survey taker Susan O'Neill, 68, a Republican from Medford who's retired and describes herself as "slightly conservative," said she supports using tax dollars for expanding access to behavioral health programs in schools.

"The whole idea, for me, of school is to help a small child grow up to be — if not happy — a contented and fully functioning human," O'Neill said. "And to do that, you need to not only teach Johnny to read and write, if he's got a mental illness, you also have to teach him to deal with that."

Access to those kinds of services for students could reduce the stigma around mental illness and expand access to mental health providers for people of all ages, O'Neill, who has bipolar disorder, told a reporter.

"It can cause the older relatives to question their own beliefs," O'Neill said.

Survey researchers found two other key predictors of a person's support for particular programs: age and homeownership. Older respondents tended to be less likely than younger respondents to support programs that included terms like "cultural awareness." Across the board, renters were more likely to support a given family service than homeowners.

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To help obtain that, the nonprofit is building a large research panel of Oregonians to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way.

Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. Learn more at oregonvbc.org.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

Oregonians support Black Lives Matter; few think it has helped

Oregon Values & Beliefs Center survey shows lingering political divide when it comes to social and racial justiceA majority of Oregonians polled say they support the Black Lives Matter movement, but residents are split on whether society is in a better place because of it. Results of an Oregon Values & Beliefs Center survey conducted in February show about six in 10 Oregon residents polled (59%) support the Black Lives Matter movement. Among them, 36% showed strong support. Three in 10 said they oppose the movement and about one in 10, or 9%, were unsure. According to the Oregon...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Tennessee bans paying less than minimum wage to people with disabilities

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation that prohibited paying people with disabilities below the minimum wage, making it the ninth state to end the practice. Under the federal Fair Labor and Standards Act, employers can apply for a certificate to pay people with disabilities “whose earning or productive capacity is impaired by a physical or mental disability, including those relating to age or injury, for the work to be performed” below the federal minimum wage. Tennessee’s legislation would ban an employer in the state from applying for such a certificate to pay people with disabilities below the minimum wage. “I’m...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
Bradenton Herald

Most in US agree public schools on wrong track — but not on what to teach, poll finds

A majority of people in the U.S. believe that public schools are headed in the wrong direction based on the topics taught in class, a new poll finds. The public is especially divided over whether U.S. public schools should be trusted to teach about racism, according to a recent poll from Selzer & Company on behalf of the Grinnell College National Poll.
EDUCATION
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregonians#Democrats#Republicans
LehighValleyLive.com

Maybe we shouldn’t rush to legalize recreational weed in Pa. Here’s why. | Opinion

There has been a lot of news surrounding the recent Senate Law and Justice Committee hearings regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana, and as a member of that committee, I am concerned about the discussions that have taken place. The hearings have seemed one-sided, and the topics covered have been used to advance recreational marijuana legislation rather than provide a thorough vetting of all aspects of this controversial issue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CNET

Where Is Marijuana Legal? State Laws and Federal Cannabis Legislation

Days after the House passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which eliminates federal criminal penalties for cannabis and requires courts to expunge convictions of nonviolent marijuana offenders, the Congressional Cannabis Caucus announced Republican Rep. Brian Mast as its newest co-chair. The MORE Act passed the House 220-204, mostly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Salon

Corporate America steps up to fight for abortion access — after backing anti-abortion Republicans

Just after the Texas GOP's near-total abortion ban (S.B.8) officially took effect last September, companies like Uber, Lyft, Bumble, and Match parachuted into the political fray by providing their Texas-based employees with benefits packages designed to dampen the impact of the bill. Uber and Lyft, for instance, created legal defense funds for drivers who might be sued for providing rides to abortion doctors. And Match, which owns Tinder, a created relief fund for staffers and their dependents seeking to get an abortion outside the Lone Star State. This week, Citigroup and Yelp vowed to cover similar out-of-state care for their employees, a move that no doubt reinforces Corporate America's veneer of progressivism as more Republican-led states – like Idaho, Oklahoma, Arizona, South Dakota – join the race to pass draconian restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
KPBS

New survey: pandemic squeezed military families

The pace of deployment during the pandemic has strained military families, according to a new survey. KPBS Military Reporter Steve Walsh says childcare and unemployment are among the top issues. The pace of deployment during the pandemic has strained military families, according to a new survey by Blue Star Families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Idaho governor OKs new law to boost execution drug secrecy

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a bill that dramatically increases the secrecy surrounding Idaho’s execution drugs.The Republican governor signed the bill Wednesday after it passed the Senate 21-14 and the House 38-30.The law prohibits Idaho officials from revealing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injections, even if the officials are ordered to do so by the courts.The legislation drew passionate debate from Republican and Democratic opponents who said it would be challenged in court, that executions require more transparency rather than less and that it would reduce public trust in the state’s execution process....
POLITICS
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy