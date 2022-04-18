ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI Monday: West Linn's Tim Tawa now plying his trade with Hillsboro Hops

By Miles Vance
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ApEm_0fD2ZhqM00 Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.

Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams.

Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories.

West Linn's Tim Tawa now plying his trade with Hillsboro Hops

Lakeridge alum Cooper Hummel overcomes speed bumps to reach Major League Baseball

Nelson softball beats rival Clackamas 11-1 on Wednesday

Lakeridge baseball beats Lake Oswego 4-2 to win Battle of the Lake

Wilsonville pitcher Maddie Erickson hopes to end prep softball career on a high note

La Salle boys track sweeps past Putnam and St. Helens

La Salle girls track beats Putnam and St. Helens in NWOC action

Lake Oswego's Hayley DuLong honored as DDCA Coach of the Year

Lake Oswego boys tennis powers past Lakeridge 7-1

Oregon City wins again in second Oregon High School Equestrian Team meet of 2022

