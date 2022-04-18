ICYMI Monday: West Linn's Tim Tawa now plying his trade with Hillsboro Hops
Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams.
Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories.
• Lakeridge alum Cooper Hummel overcomes speed bumps to reach Major League Baseball
• Nelson softball beats rival Clackamas 11-1 on Wednesday
• Lakeridge baseball beats Lake Oswego 4-2 to win Battle of the Lake
• Wilsonville pitcher Maddie Erickson hopes to end prep softball career on a high note
• La Salle boys track sweeps past Putnam and St. Helens
• La Salle girls track beats Putnam and St. Helens in NWOC action
• Lake Oswego's Hayley DuLong honored as DDCA Coach of the Year
• Lake Oswego boys tennis powers past Lakeridge 7-1
• Oregon City wins again in second Oregon High School Equestrian Team meet of 2022
