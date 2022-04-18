ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn Tidings

Girls Golf Slideshow: Three Rivers League at Tualatin Country Club

By Miles Vance
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOgwI_0fD2Zgxd00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League girls golf tournament at Tualatin Country Club.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League girls golf tournament at Tualatin Country Club Club on Monday, April 18.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

West Linn, OR
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn's best source for local news based on the City of West Linn's annual community engagement survey.

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

