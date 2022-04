I'm a little bit on the grossed-out side right now because in my bathroom is a bottle of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. The last few weeks, I've been using it a lot because my skin has been so dry. Unfortunately, a huge recall just happened in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States for this product because bacterium has been found in some of the bottles. Gross, right?!

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO