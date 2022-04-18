ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Jordan Spieth keeps promise to sign autographs for young fans after winning 2022 RBC Heritage

By Charles Curtis, For The Win GolfWeek
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Spieth’s latest victory was a thrilling one, a playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the2022 RBC Heritage in Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. It’s the second year in...

Jordan Spieth is a champion again. On Sunday, the former Masters champion won the RBC Heritage tournament, taking home the title after winning via a playoff. Spieth, who’s had an up-and-down couple of years, is hopefully finding his stride heading into the rest of 2022. This was a big...
Jordan Spieth’s wife Annie Verret: Photos, bio

Page 1 of 8 — Jordan Spieth's wife, Annie Verret, has been along the three-time major champion's side since getting together after the pair knew each other in high school. Now, they're husband and wife, and Spieth won as a father for the first time at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
South Carolina State
Look: Classy Video Of Jordan Spieth Is Going Viral

Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage on Sunday. Before entering the winner-take-all showdown, he stopped to address fans waiting for him at Harbour Town Golf Links. As captured by the PGA Tour’s Twitter page, Spieth explained that he had to see if there...
Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
Jordan Spieth Reveals 1 Piece Of Advice From His Wife

Jordan Spieth got some unexpected advice on golf from his wife on Saturday night heading into Sunday. Spieth was leading the RBC Heritage tournament heading into Sunday’s final round and ended up not giving it up. He won the event with a 13-under score and took down Parick Cantlay in a playoff.
Jordan Spieth
Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife Story

Jordan Spieth’s wife, Annie, typically refrains from giving golf advice to her husband. However, she shouldn’t help but give him a tip following his performance at RBC Heritage over the weekend. Annie wants Jordan to start taking his time with gimme putts. “You need to take five seconds,...
Jordan Spieth’s pre-shot move is popular topic on pro’s group text

Harold Varner III is opinionated, and Saturday, he opined. Here’s HV3 on his newborn son, Harold IV: “I’m going to play with my kid. He goes to sleep at like 8:30. It’s unbelievable. It’s like an old man. Come into the world going to sleep all the time, go out of the world sleeping all the time.”
RBC Heritage purse: Payout by player, finishing position

It may not compare to The Masters but the RBC Heritage purse still has a nice chunk of change for the winner and those finishing near the top of the leaderboard. RBC Heritage purse and payout by player and finishing position. The golf season really began last weekend with The...
Tour Confidential: Jordan Spieth is back again, Tiger, Phil and rules

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Jordan Spieth’s victory at the RBC Heritage, Tiger Woods’ next event, Phil Mickelson’s future, an odd rules incident and more.
Winner’s bag: Jordan Spieth’s Titleist equipment at the 2022 RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth shot a final-round 66 and then took down Patrick Cantlay in a sudden-death playoff to win the RBC Heritage. Take a look at the Titleist setup Spieth used to win his 13th PGA Tour title. Driver: Titleist TSi3 (Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X shaft), 10 degrees. 3-wood: Titleist TS2...
Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
Watch: Jordan Spieth makes two eagles in first five holes Sunday at RBC

Jordan Spieth’s third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday’s final round. After a par at the first, Spieth holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 second to reach 10 under par.
