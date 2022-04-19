ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Batman' Is Already on HBO Max... Is That Bad For Movie Theaters?

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

“The Batman,” featuring Robert Pattison as The Caped Crusader, is one of the biggest hits of the year. But if you haven’t gotten around to seeing it, don’t worry. It’s now on HBO Max (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report, even though it only opened on March 4.

And the most surprising thing is that sort of ultrafast turnaround from theatrical release to streaming premiere is that it’s no longer all that surprising. That might be a good thing for movie fans, but is it a bad thing for the movie industry?

The Theatrical Release Window Is Tighter Than Ever

As DVD sales, the advent of streaming and Video on Demand rental all changed the ways people could see films, theater owners lobbied for a period of exclusivity, generally at least 90 days, before a big studio film was available anywhere else.

As VOD became more popular in the back half of the ‘10s, it became fairly common for independent and low-budget films to be available to rent through Apple as soon as they were released in theaters. But generally, studios would hold off on making their big hits available too early.

Even as recently as 2019, hit films such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” weren’t available on streaming or Blu-Ray until at least three months later. But studios who were still reeling from the collapse of the DVD market (once a very lucrative revenue source for film studios) in the wake of the streaming boom were looking for other ways to monetize their product.

In the 1970s and 1980s, a film’s audience could grow over time, and sometimes positive word of mouth could turn a long-running film like “Harold and Maude” from a box office under-performer to a hit. That model still works for some independent or boutique films, but studios are aware that these days, films make most of their money in the first month, at least in terms of ticket sales.

So the studios are eager to either strike a licensing deal with Netflix, or put their latest film on their own streaming platform (every major studio but Sony has one) in order to boost their subscriber numbers. But the studios also don’t want to anger distributors and theater chains. Or at least, they don’t want to anger them too much.

But for studios, finding the sweet spot between keeping theater owners happy, but also keeping subscribers happy, has proved to be a tricky balance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TlumB_0fD2T1h700
Warner Bros. Pictures

Is 45 Days Now The New Normal?

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed society in ways we are still only now understanding, and that’s certainly the case with the film industry.

When theaters largely closed in 2020, the studios all took different tactics.

While Marvel certainly had the option to release “Black Widow” on Disney+ (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report, in the summer of 2020, but it decided to hold off a year, until the availability of vaccinations made it so people felt safe going back to the theaters.

But Warner decided to release its hotly anticipated superhero film “Wonder Woman 1984” onto its recently relaunched streamer HBO Max, as well as the Oscar nominated film “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

But last year was one of unsteady rebuilding for a film industry that wasn’t sure of the way forward.

Even as vaccines became common, many people were understandably nervous about returning to theaters. So for all of last year, Warner Bros released high–profile films such as “Dune” and “The Suicide Squad” into both theaters and HBO Max on the same day. (The relatively weak performance of “The Suicide Squad” was taken as indication that people were still a bit nervous to back to theaters.)

But by the fall, studios had chosen what, for them, seemed to be a happy medium. Theaters could have blockbusters like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” or the Ryan Reynolds comedy “Free Guy” for 45 days exclusively, but then studios such as Paramount Warner Bros. and Disney would put them on streaming.

So that good news for beleaguered theater chains like AMC (AMCX) - Get AMC Networks Inc. Class A Report, which desperately relies on franchise films to get people to buy tickets, is that it has at least some exclusivity. But is it getting the short end of the stick?

“The Batman” has proved to be a big hit, with an impressive U.S. box office total of $365 million. But a decade ago, previous Batman films did even better, with “The Dark Knight Rises” pulling in $448 million, and “The Dark Knight” pulling in $534 million.

With that in mind, by putting the Pattison take on Batman on streaming services so quickly, is the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery undercutting the film’s ability to eventually match those numbers?

And will AMC feel the pinch when more casual filmgoers, who once upon a time would have caught a popular film on a Tuesday evening a month later to avoid the crowd, now know they only need to wait six weeks before it hits streaming?

After a dry run in 2021, "The Batman" feels like the first stress test for Hollywood's new 45-day streaming model. How it plays out for both AMC and HBO Max will tell us a lot about the way movies will be released and seen going forward.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
TheStreet

Netflix First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Netflix’s stock is down more than 40% year-to-date, stung by both worries about slowing subscriber growth and a broader tech-stock selloff. As a result, investor expectations don’t look particularly high ahead of the streaming giant’s latest earnings report. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon

Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theaters#Vod
CNET

The Best Fantasy Movies on HBO Max

HBO Max doesn't have the deepest movie catalog compared to competitors like Netflix and Prime Video, but it trades that quantity for serious quality. HBO Max is home to some of the most iconic fantasy movies ever made, from classics like the Wizard of Oz to more recent hits like The Lord of the Rings and the Studio Ghibli collection. If you want an endless catalog of new movies to check out, you're better off with other streaming services, but if you want a nice mix of fantasy powerhouses and cult classics, look no further.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

You can save yourself a lot of headaches by sticking with what works, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That means only investing in companies that make things, at a profit, and return some of those profits to shareholders, while maintaining a reasonable share price for its growth rate. Those criteria may seem daunting, but they're not a restrictive as you might think, and they're the only thing that's working.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Conan O'Brien admits he was pessimistic when his pal Greg Daniels revealed he was making an American version of The Office

"I remember being worried for him...I didn't think it could be done," Conan told The Office UK co-creator Stephen Merchant on his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. Daniels, who created the NBC version of The Office, was writing partners with Conan at SNL after meeting at Harvard. Merchant responded: "Thank god he didn't listen to you." Merchant recalls telling fellow co-creator Ricky Gervais that they needed an American to do the adaptation after seeing British writers fail in adapting their own series' for American audiences. That's how, after a search, they found Daniels.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

CNN+ Failed for the Reason Netflix Struggles and Disney+ Thrives

When Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report began creating original content, it had that space to itself in the streaming world. Its early entries focused on creating prestige television and being very slow to cancel shows. That made its approach similar to how HBO has done things for decades, where it produced a relatively small slate, rarely canceled anything after the first season, and bet big on that relatively small slate.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Disney's Major Headache Just Got A Lot Bigger

Disney has long been a part of Florida's culture and history. The 39-square-mile plot of land in Central Florida has been visited by millions of people at Walt Disney World's theme parks, and it includes the cities of Bay Lake and La Buena Vista. That chunk of land is also...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Can a New Harry Potter Game Save the Struggling Franchise?

While the Warner Bros.-owned (WBD) - Get WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. Report Harry Potter franchise remains generally delightful for fans of fantasy and magic, it just doesn't elicit the same sparkle these days that it once did. That's never been more painfully clear than in the lackluster performance of "Fantastic...
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy