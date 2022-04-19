ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks Will Bribe You to Bring Your Own Cup!

By Kirk O’Neil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report has some sustainable and beneficial plans for its rewards members beginning on Earth Day.

The world's largest coffeehouse chain is trying to help save Earth with a platform seeking to reduce landfill waste and at the same time "bribe" its loyal customers with free stuff.

Starbucks is rolling out its Reduce, Reuse and Reward program on Earth Day, April 22, that will distribute 25 Reward Stars and a 10-cent discount to members who bring a clean, personal reusable cup when ordering a drink in participating cafés, according to a statement on the company's website. Those 25 Stars can be redeemed for a free customization, such as an extra shot of espresso or a splash of your favorite syrup, or saved for another future food, drink or merchandise purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYakz_0fD2SntF00
Starbucks

Members Can Get Free Coffee and Tea Refills

Customers who decide to enjoy their drink at a Starbucks café table can take advantage of free refills of brewed coffee or tea even if their first drink was something else.

Starbucks Rewards loyalty program members earn Reward Stars from purchasing eligible items at cafés and earn two Stars per dollar when registering a gift card or preloading a Starbucks Card in the Starbucks app. Members also earn one Star when paying with cash, credit or debit card, or select mobile wallets using the Starbucks app.

Reward Stars can be earned through Bonus Star challenges, Double Star Days, personalized offers, games, and more ways delivered to email addresses and in the Starbucks app.

Members also get a Birthday Reward to redeem for a free beverage or food item on their birthday.

Rewards members can redeem their Reward Stars under the following redemption menu:

For 25 Stars, members may customize their drink with an espresso shot, nondairy milk substitute or a dash of their favorite syrup. Members can get a free brewed hot coffee, bakery item or hot tea with 50 Stars; a handcrafted drink, hot breakfast or parfait for 150 Stars; lunch sandwich or protein box for 200 Stars and select merchandise and at-home coffee for 400 Stars.

Starbucks Aspires to Be Resource Positive

Starbucks' reusable cup program comes shortly after the company announced support for a sustainable future during its annual shareholders meeting in March. The company at the time touted the launch of a waste and recycling app to support partners’ sustainability efforts.

Brady Brewer, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said at the meeting that Starbucks aspires to be a resource positive company – giving back more than it takes from the planet.

“Starbucks is spending this year testing innovative ways to reduce waste and reduce our carbon footprint,” said Michael Kobori, vice president and chief sustainability officer. “Some of our best innovations, like the waste and recycling app, come directly from our store partners. Our store partners know their customers and communities best. When we work together with our partners, we find better solutions to create a more sustainable future for our planet and people.”

