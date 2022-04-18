ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Full Road Closure Notice: On Florida Ave

Palm Bay, Florida
Palm Bay, Florida
 1 day ago

The Contractor for Public Works; Ranger construction., will be performing milling operations along south side of Florida Ave with complete or partial detour/ closure. As part of the work, road closures will be needed for the approaching streets leading to Florida Ave and Florida Ave. on the south end with 24hr road closure for milling operation on the indicated dates and times below.

Florida Ave South: Northview St,Henry St, Washington St, Pelham St, Monroe St, Liberia Ave, Williams St, Dr. Harvey Riley St, Doreatha Fields Ave in NE Palm Bay Full Road Closure Starting from 7 AM Monday, April 18th until Friday, April 29th, 2022 at 5 PM

Road closures with detours and traffic control signage will be in place, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect construction schedules.

Should you have any questions regarding these road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Jackson Road Closure Next Week

The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announces a road closure for next week. Officials said Jackson Road will closed between Boggs Road and the East Pike from 8:30am-2:30pm on Monday, March 28, 2022 and Tuesday, March 29. Crews will be removing trees along the road. Please follow and like us:
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
KTUL

ODOT advises of weekend road closures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, eastbound Interstate 44 will be narrowed to one lane at Union Avenue from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for surface repairs. This is part of the I-44/Highway 75 interchange improvements that are scheduled to end in...
TULSA, OK
Palm Bay, Florida

Palm Bay, Florida

127
Followers
193
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Palm Bay, Florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy