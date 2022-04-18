Full Road Closure Notice: On Florida Ave

The Contractor for Public Works; Ranger construction., will be performing milling operations along south side of Florida Ave with complete or partial detour/ closure. As part of the work, road closures will be needed for the approaching streets leading to Florida Ave and Florida Ave. on the south end with 24hr road closure for milling operation on the indicated dates and times below.

Florida Ave South: Northview St,Henry St, Washington St, Pelham St, Monroe St, Liberia Ave, Williams St, Dr. Harvey Riley St, Doreatha Fields Ave in NE Palm Bay Full Road Closure Starting from 7 AM Monday, April 18th until Friday, April 29th, 2022 at 5 PM

Road closures with detours and traffic control signage will be in place, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect construction schedules.

Should you have any questions regarding these road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438.