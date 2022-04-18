ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Officer Convicted of Battery for Violent Arrest of Black Woman

By Jeroslyn Johnson
 3 days ago
On Thursday, a Miami-Dade officer was convicted of violently arresting a Black woman and lying about it on the police report. It took a jury a little over an hour to convict Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the arrest of a Black woman who had called on...

Steven Robinson
3d ago

This is getting way out of hand ✋When you've already been violated by someone pointing a gun in your face !!! And mind you she's a woman who happens to be black calls the Cops 👮‍♂️🙄to get tackle thank God he didn't shot her in the back of the head ! People it will not shock me to hear that Cops are being ambush more and more

u-needpeoplelikeme
3d ago

love it ... I hope he lost he's job completely ... and serve time in jail

Pedro Gross
3d ago

I know is a difficult job of a police officer, even people who haven't done anything act like little children when stoped. Police need to be better trained to deescalate a situation rather than the typical yelling commands at somebody to have command presence. that method is old already.

Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Click10.com

Police arrest 2 after Family Dollar gunfight

MIAMI, Fla. – A female employee that was let go from a Family Dollar store Tuesday allegedly came back to the store with a man and that’s when shots were fired. No one was hurt or seriously injured at the store in Northwest Miami Dade, which is near Northwest 17th Avenue and 71st Street.
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo Convicted Of Battery & Official Misconduct

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report. It happened in March of 2019. Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her. When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail. Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct. He faces up to five years in prison. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter: “We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
SCDNReports

Florida Woman Wanted for Double Homicide

Florida Woman Wanted for Double HomicideFlorida Mugshot. The Broward Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Andre Anglin. According to detectives, an arrest warrant has been issued for Anglin's arrest after a woman and teenage girl were found shot to death in North Lauderdale Wednesday, April 13.
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Is Facing 11 Charges Of Battery

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen is facing 11 counts of battery, which includes a felony. This stems from a Dec. 18 incident in Las Vegas. The criminal complaint regarding Sonnen alleges that six people were attacked. He allegedly tried to strangle a man. It also states that Sonnen used “force of violence upon” a woman by “punching/striking” her.
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
