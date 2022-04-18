ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

David Lynch was “sickened” by his version of Dune, wishes he could revisit it

By Natalie Zamora
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnpbM_0fD2NPBy00

Dean Stockwell and Francesca Annis with director David Lynch on the set of 1984's "Dune" (Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images)

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming.

Acclaimed filmmaker David Lynch is known for some of the best movies of all time, including "Mulholland Drive" (2001), "Blue Velvet" (1986), and "Eraserhead" (1977). Of course, he also created the cut classic '90s show "Twin Peaks," which returned after almost three decades for another season in 2017. But while Lynch is widely considered one of the great directors, that doesn't mean his credits are perfect. Case in point: His "Dune" adaptation which came out in 1984.

After "Dune" the novel by Frank Herbert came out in 1965, a handful of talented filmmakers tried to bring it to life, including Alejandro Jodorowsky and Ridley Scott. For many reasons, it seemed no one could make a film adaptation work, and even though Lynch eventually did make a movie, the same could be said for him.

Lynch recruited his now-frequent collaborator Kyle MacLachlan to play Paul Atreides, marking the actor's film debut. While people now love seeing this duo work together, "Dune" was a box office bomb when it hit theaters, not even breaking even on its $40 million budget. Over the years, the movie has gained a bit of a cult following, but Lynch was devastated by how it all turned out, claiming he didn't have total creative control over the finished product.

Fast forward to 2021, and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was finally the one to do it. He made "Dune" a huge success. With a stellar cast and awesome cinematography and visual effects, his film premiered to rave reviews and took home six Academy Awards at this year's ceremony. Lynch came out in 2020 and admitted he had "zero interest" in seeing the new adaptation, still feeling hurt over how his version came out.

Will David Lynch ever revisit his version of "Dune"?

And now, in a new interview with the AV Club, Lynch is reminding us how much his "Dune" still stings, admitting he would go back and do things differently if he could. When talking about remastering his 2006 film "Inland Empire," Lynch was asked if he ever considered a new cut of the film. He said:

"No. But 'Dune' — people have said, 'Don't you want to go back and fiddle with "Dune"?' And I was so depressed and sickened by it, you know? I want to say, I loved everybody that I worked with; they were so fantastic. I loved all the actors; I loved the crew; I loved working in Mexico; I loved everything except that I didn't have final cut. And I even loved Dino [De Laurentiis], who wouldn't give me what I wanted [laughs]. And Raffaella, the producer, who was his daughter — I loved her. But the thing was a horrible sadness and failure to me, and if I could go back in I've thought, well, maybe I would on that one go back in."

Lynch's answer is surprising considering he has typically not even wanted to talk about "Dune" in interviews. But now, despite saying "it's not going to happen," he does have some interest in revisiting the movie all these years later.

Diehard fans of Lynch would no doubt love to see a new version of his "Dune," though with all the pain the director experienced as a result of the movie, we wouldn't get our hopes up.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Hans Zimmer Wins His Second Career Original Score Oscar For ‘Dune’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with Zimmer’s tweets: Hans Zimmer won his second career Oscar tonight, Original Score for Denis Villeneuve’sDune. This was Zimmer’s 12th nomination in the category and second win after The Lion King in 1995. He also has been nominated for Rain Man (1989), The Preacher’s Wife (1997), As Good as It Gets (1998), The Prince of Egypt (1999), The Thin Red Line (1999), Gladiator (2001), Sherlock Holmes (2010), Inception (2011), Interstellar (2015), and Dunkirk (2018). Oscars Winners List – Updating Live Presented by Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin, the Original Score Oscar was one of eight...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Inland Empire’ Restoration Trailer: David Lynch’s Surreal DV Nightmare Comes Back To Theaters In April

For a filmmaker that makes surreal, weird, nightmarish films, David Lynch’s “Inland Empire” (2006) is one of his strangest efforts. Shot without a script, Lynch handing out pages of dialogue to the actors each day, “Inland Empire” is also freakier because of its aesthetic look: it was Lynch first feature to be completely shot in digital video. And we’re talking hand-held Sony DSR-PD150 shot by Lynch himself, grainy as hell and incredibly unsettling. After the making of the film, Lynch said he would no longer shoot films on celluloid, and began feverishly proselytizing about the new medium which allowed him “more room to dream.” “Film is like a dinosaur in a tar pit,” he told the New York Times in 2006, in one of the many interviews he gave to voice his new preference.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Cinematographer Greig Fraser Looks Back on His Love for ‘Dune’

Click here to read the full article. Greig Fraser went into “Dune” knowing the size of the story and its reputation. Much like the planet Arrakis, “Dune” hadn’t yet been conquered on film. Frank Herbert’s world of intergalactic ambitions, byzantine politics, and religious plots within plots has such epic scope that adaptations have so often been the graveyard of empires. Or at least of Dino De Laurentiis. That Denis Villeneuve called his sci-fi epic “Dune: Part 1” shows just how far his ambitions reached and the film’s cinematography is a huge part of the reason why that confidence has paid...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Francesca Annis
Person
David Lynch
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Person
Dean Stockwell
Person
Kyle Maclachlan
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon

Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Sickened#Academy Awards#Film Star
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspended Due To Complaint Against Bill Murray For Inappropriate Behavior

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Following the news that production was suspended on the Searchlight film Being Mortal, sources tell Deadline the reason for suspension had to do with a complaint made against star Bill Murray for inappropriate behavior. It is unknown at this time what Murray’s involvement in the project will be going forward as the investigation remains active. Insiders add that Aziz Ansari — who is starring, writing and making his directorial debut on the film alongside his partner Youree Henley — was not a part of the complaint, nor was Seth Rogen, who also appears in...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Conan O'Brien admits he was pessimistic when his pal Greg Daniels revealed he was making an American version of The Office

"I remember being worried for him...I didn't think it could be done," Conan told The Office UK co-creator Stephen Merchant on his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. Daniels, who created the NBC version of The Office, was writing partners with Conan at SNL after meeting at Harvard. Merchant responded: "Thank god he didn't listen to you." Merchant recalls telling fellow co-creator Ricky Gervais that they needed an American to do the adaptation after seeing British writers fail in adapting their own series' for American audiences. That's how, after a search, they found Daniels.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Hangs With ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Martin Short On Night Out: Photo

Selena Gomez stepped out looking chic on April 19, but what really stood out was her companion for the evening — her Only Murders in The Building costar Martin Short! The 29-year-old singer and actress was seen leaving hotspot Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica after a casual dinner with the 72-year-old comedy legend. In the photo, Selena looked sleek and put-together, pairing a simple black blazer, cuffs rolled to her elbows, with a pair of oversized, laid-back gray jeans. She accessorized with simple jewelry, strappy sandals, and a classic black handbag. Martin was equally chic in a blue-on-blue layered suit ensemble and black shoes. The two were both smiling and relaxed as they exited the restaurant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Exclusive: Lily Sheen Wants To Be Recognized For Her Own 'Uniqueness' in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Click here to read the full article. No one needs to remind us that those adolescent years can be tough, to say the least. Add on top of that simmering concoction of hormones, identity crises, and peer and family pressure the unimaginable stress of being the child of a public figure — say, one of the most famous actors on the planet? — and those teen years can feel (we’ll say it) unbearable. In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Lily Sheen plays Addy, the daughter of a fictitious iteration of actor Nicolas Cage and his fictional former wife Olivia...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Harry Potter and the retconning of Dumbledore: It’s no longer about the story

I first read "Harry Potter" in college, after my friend was clued into the series, years after their first publication, by the children she babysat. In those days, we saved the hefty books for school vacations, something to look forward to after finals and term papers were turned in, some actual reading for pleasure. And as English majors, what mostly alarmed us then were all the adverbs author J.K. Rowling used. So many adverbs.
MOVIES
Salon

"The Batman" director swears that Joker scene wasn’t setting up a sequel

Robert Pattinson in "The Batman" (Warner Bros. / Jonathan Olley) This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. "The Batman" has officially made more than $750 million at the box office, which pretty much guarantees that it's getting a sequel. Probably more than one. And indeed, there are lots of moments in the movie that seem to be setting up a sequel, most notably a scene near the end when the Riddler (Paul Dano), having been defeated by Batman, gets a creepy pick-me-up from the Joker (Barry Keoghan), who's in the next cell over at Arkham Asylum. It sounds like the two villains are going to team up, which certainly seems like sequel fodder. But on the commentary track for the movie, which is currently available as an Apple exclusive, director Matt Reeves swears that's not the case.
MOVIES
Salon

In "The Duke," Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren make a real-life art heist charming

"The Duke" is a genial retelling of the true story of Kempton Bunton (Jim Broadbent), who in 1961, was tried for the crime of stealing a Goya painting of the Duke of Wellington, valued at £140,000, from the National Gallery in London. Although director Roger Michell's ("Notting Hill") film does depict the theft twice, it is not really a caper; rather, this comedic drama is a genteel character study of a man from Newcastle who rallies against social injustice and for the greater good.
MOVIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
16K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy