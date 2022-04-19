STOP! You Should Never Leave Buc-ees Without One Of These 11 Items

Click here to read the full article. Over the weekend, a bunch of right-wing protesters tried their hardest to stick it to Disney and disrupt the giant corporation’s massive theme park business by hanging outside one of several entrances to Disney World. The protest, which featured anywhere from “several” to “dozens” of people, per local news reports, took place this past Saturday, April 16. It was part of an ongoing effort to attack Disney after the company came out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, with protesters throwing out wildly unsubstantiated claims that the entertainment giant supports grooming kids. The protest itself...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO