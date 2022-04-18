ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer Answered Noise Complaint Before Pittsburgh Shooting

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — An officer answered a noise complaint at a Pittsburgh house where a party was going on about an hour and a half before gunfire broke out at the gathering, police said Monday after the weekend shooting that left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight other people...

