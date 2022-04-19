ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, KY

Hickman Man Arrested on Sexual and Criminal Abuse Involving a Minor

By Charles Choate
thunderboltradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hickman man has been arrested on sex charges involving a juvenile. Hickman Police reports said 33 year old Jerrell Kinney was taken into custody on warrants...

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 0

