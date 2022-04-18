NORMAN, Okla. — Competing against mostly four-year schools, the Cloud County Community College men's and women's track and field teams had several athletes place in the Sooner Invitational hosted by the University of Oklahoma this past weekend. Brad Davie

Former Oklahoma senior guard Elijah Harkless has committed to UNLV, he announced on Monday. Harkless reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 11. Harkless averaged 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game before missing the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. He was also benched for junior forward Jacob Groves vs. Baylor on Jan. 22, and became the first player to leave Oklahoma this offseason.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO