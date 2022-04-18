NORMAN, Okla. — Competing against mostly four-year schools, the Cloud County Community College men's and women's track and field teams had several athletes place in the Sooner Invitational hosted by the University of Oklahoma this past weekend. Brad Davie
NORMAN, Okla. — Competing against mostly four-year schools, the Cloud County Community College men's and women's track and field teams had several athletes place in the Sooner Invitational hosted by the University of Oklahoma this past weekend. Brad Davies-Pughe recorded a first-place finish in the long jump for...www.bladeempire.com
Comments / 0