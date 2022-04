The Biden administration is planning to unveil a new minimum 20 per cent income tax on the the wealthiest Americans. Dubbed the “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax”, the proposal would target American households worth more than $100m and if passed would generate about $36bn in extra tax revenue each year.“This minimum tax would make sure that the wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters,” a White House document, first reported by the Washington Post, says. President Joe Biden has spoken repeatedly about his desire to raise taxes on the rich to pay for social...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 25 DAYS AGO