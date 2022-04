(The Center Square) – Voters in Wyoming are supportive of oil and gas development in the state, according to a new poll conducted by an industry group. The Petroleum Association of Wyoming's poll (PAW) found that more than 88% of voters in the state approve of oil and natural gas development, including 70% who “strongly support” the practice. Another three-quarters of the respondents said oil and gas exploration can be compatible with the state’s conservation efforts.

