Colorado one of the latest states to offer telehealth abortion services

By Cindy Centofanti
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In light of a recent influx of patients coming to Colorado due to harsher abortion legislation in other states, Colorado has become one of the latest states to offer telehealth options for people seeking abortions.

Carafem describes itself as a company "ushering in a new era of abortion care in the U.S." The medical provider is currently offered in 15 states, and Colorado is among the latest to be added.

The company provides patients a virtual visit with a medical professional who is then able to prescribe an abortion pill.

The medication is then mailed to the patient.

Insurance does not cover the service or the medication, but the company says financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

“Unnecessary restrictions placed on people seeking abortion care do nothing to make abortion safer. In fact, they delay care, increase costs of services for many, and are a burden for those with limited resources,” says Melissa Grant, COO of Carafem. “This is why we are committed to addressing the obstacles many endure in accessing abortion care by expanding our tele-health services for abortion, allowing people to safely end a pregnancy from the comfort of their home while having the support of a compassionate, non-judgmental care team throughout the process.”

Other local organizations that work with pregnant individuals confirmed with KRDO that they've seen more and more patients coming to Colorado seeking safe abortions.

Rich Bennett is the president of Life Network, a company operating three pregnancy centers in Colorado Springs.

Bennett told KRDO that when Texas first passed Senate Bill 8, they saw a large spike in phone calls from out-of-state women looking for options with their pregnancies.

Within the last three weeks, Bennet says the staff at all three Colorado Springs pregnancy centers saw the most ultrasounds they have ever seen before.

For more information on the services Carafem offers, click here.

