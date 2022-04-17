ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Jordan Spieth wins the 2022 RBC Heritage

By Lyndsey Gough
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - It was a packed leaderboard on Easter Sunday with Jordan Spieth taking home the tartan jacket, winning the 2022 RBC Heritage in a playoff. Spieth would sink a birdie on 18 to get to -13. From there, he would go to the clubhouse to wait out...

