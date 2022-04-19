ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This Is The Best Sports Bar In Texas

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YebG_0fD2AuKA00
Photo: Getty Images

If you're a big sports fan, there's nothing better than watching the big game at your local sports bar, cheering on your favorite team with fellow fans — or rivals.

Love Food compiled a list of the best sports bars in every state . Here's what the food site said about its list:

Amazing bar food, even better drink deals, with plenty of beer options, friendly servers and zero pretense. Yes, we’re describing sports bars, the unsung, often dive-ish, heroes of America. Other than a stadium, they’re the most fun place you can be on game day. It's a big weekend for sports fans, so head down to your favorite spot for some food, drink and a slice of the action. Here's our pick from every US state.

In Texas , the best sports bar is Maple Landing in Dallas. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

A stylish dive bar, Maple Landing is where the people of Dallas want to be on game days. It’s known for its epic barbecue which includes a brisket melt, brisket and sausage plate (with sliced brisket, smoked sausage, Bourbon barbecue sauce and two sides) and brisket poutine. The beer selection and atmosphere are also spot on.

Maple Landing is located at 5855 Maple Ave. in Dallas.

To read the full list of the best sports bars in every state, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
HollywoodLife

Scottie Scheffler’s Wife: All About Meredith & Their Relationship

As Scottie Scheffler played to win the Masters on the weekend of April 9/10, his wife, Meredith Scheffler, was proudly cheering him on from the crowd. Scottie Scheffler was crowned winner of the 2022 Masters on April 10. His wife, Meredith Scheffler, helped him celebrate by jumping into his arms for a kiss after the victory. Meredith has always been a huge supporter for Scottie, so it’s no surprise that she was excitedly by his side on the big day. Scottie even revealed that Meredith was the one who was able to calm him down when he was anxious before the final day of the tournament. Learn more about Meredith below.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bars#Bar Food#Dive Bar#Food Drink#Love Food#Bourbon Barbecue
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC4

Red Lobster announces April Endless Shrimp Weekends

UTAH (ABC4) – In celebration of the 2022 40-day Lent season, Red Lobster is bringing back their Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal for the first two weekends of April. According to Thrillist, the all-you-can-eat deal is available for just $19.99 and includes the restaurant’s Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC4

Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak

UTAH (ABC4) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu. The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak. The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom, the steak […]
UTAH STATE
FMX 94.5

Every Pickle Lover Must Visit Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium

As a lover of pickles and museums, I was over the moon when I found out that my favorite Texas-based pickle brand has a museum in Fort Worth, Texas. Best Maid got their start in 1926 not with pickles, but with pastries and mayonnaise. Mildred and Jessie Ottis Dalton were a husband and wife who sold their pastries out of a small grocery store in Fort Worth. Due to the amount of egg whites they were using to make those pastries, Mildred Dalton decided to use the leftover yolks to make mayonnaise to sell as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Austin, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Interior Mexican cuisine is well represented in Austin, Texas, also known as the Live Music Capital of the World. There is also no shortage of food trucks and unique places to experience the diverse culture that this city has to offer. Whether you’re a local looking for a new favorite spot or a tourist wanting a fun night out, these are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Houston, Texas?

Houston, Texas is a city full of culture and heritage. But, you know what else the city has that's great? Burgers. Houston has some of the best local burgers you'll ever have. The culture in Houston, Texas has created a city that people flock to every year. The downtown area has continued to evolve, and the city hosts many sports events. The food of Houston, Texas has also developed a reputation for strong taste and unique combinations.
HOUSTON, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in San Antonio, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Pizza Places in San Antonio, Texas, come in all shapes and sizes. From small, family-owned shops to large chain restaurants, there's something for everyone. And while there are many fantastic pizza places in San Antonio, there are a few that stand out from the rest. Here's the list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
917
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy