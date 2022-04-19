ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The Most Surprising Drive-Thru Restaurants In Texas

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tired of ordering burgers and fries through the drive-thru? Good news: There's more than just fast food you can get from your car.

Love Food compiled a list of the most surprising drive-thrus in every state . Here's what the food site said about its list:

What could be more classic Americana than a drive-thru restaurant? How about one shaped like a doughnut? Or a drive-in diner where burgers are delivered to your car by servers on roller skates? The first drive-thru is believed to be Red's Giant Hamburg, which opened in Springfield, Missouri, in 1947 along Route 66. The legacy lives on in these charming drive-thru and drive-in restaurants across the US

In Texas , there are a couple of surprising drive-thrus. There's Tacos 4 Life in Waxahatchie and Texarkana. Here's what Love Food said about it:

All orders come with a generous side of goodwill at Tacos 4 Life, which has locations in Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The small chain matches each meal ordered by donating one to a child in need through a charity. The food is no afterthought, though – customers praise the delicious flavours packed into the range of zingy taco fillings. Most locations have drive-thru windows, while others offer pick-up.

There's also Salad and Go in the Dallas-Fort Worth area:

This mini-chain was founded in Phoenix, Arizona to solve many motorists' dilemma of how to eat healthily on the road. Quirky Salad and Go takes a different approach to drive-thru food with boxes that burst with colour and flavour, using ingredients like smoked corn and pico de gallo (fresh tomato salsa). If you're up early, grab a breakfast burrito – the traditional with eggs, potatoes, bacon, cheese and salsa is a hit.

And then there's Flyrite Chicken in Austin:

This chicken sandwich drive-thru has a flashy neon sign that looks like it jumped straight out of the 1950s, but it only dates back to 2016. That perhaps isn’t surprising, given that Flyrite Chicken's two main locations are in Austin, home of everything wonderfully weird and retro. Customers love the fact the meat is sustainably and ethically sourced, and prepared to perfection.

Lastly, there's Nubias Drive Thru in Dallas:

Nubias is famed for its elaborate and flavour-filled juices and drinks, including a good range of alcohol-free options for drivers. There's also great food on offer, such as nachos, tacos and vibrant pickle salads. Customers describe the dishes as among the best you’ll find anywhere.

To read the full list of the most surprising drive-thrus in every state, click here .

