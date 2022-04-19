ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Best Ice Cream Parlor In Texas

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvMfJ_0fD27rAn00
Photo: Getty Images

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Summer is right around the corner and that can mean only one thing — ice cream! Love Food compiled a list of the best ice cream parlors in every state . Here's what the food site said about its list:

With so many excellent ice cream shops in America, you’re spoiled for choice deciding where to get a sweet treat. To help, we searched for the best in every state in terms of flavours and customer reviews. From old-fashioned parlours to farm shops, this lot were a scoop above the rest.

In Texas , the best ice cream parlor is Lick Honest Ice Creams . Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Regulars at Lick Honest Ice Creams on Lamar Boulevard are big fans of both the ice cream and staff. The scoops such as Coffee with Cream and Roasted Beets with Fresh Mint are smooth, creamy and not too sweet. It also has great vegan options and everything, including the waffles cones, is handmade. The people are friendly, laid-back and helpful.

There are three Lick Honest Ice Creams locations in Austin and three in San Antonio.

To read the full list of the best ice cream parlors in every state, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Flushing Candy Co. provides allergy friendly treats, rolled ice cream

FLUSHING -- With food allergies and sensitivities on the rise, kids are finding it more difficult to walk into candy shops and ice cream parlors for fun treats. The Flushing Candy Co., located at 101 E. Main St., #B in the city’s downtown area, offers a place that not only is allergen friendly, but the business also hosts fun experiences for kids to try candy and hand-rolled ice cream.
FLUSHING, MI
KISS 106

Scream for Ice Cream! Vote for the Best in the Evansville Area

Spring is finally here! That means warmer weather, longer days, and more reasons and opportunities to eat ice cream. Hallelujah! We've recently had ice cream on the brain - not to be confused with brain freeze, just thinking about ice cream. Just the other day Dairy Queen was giving away free cones, and we recently learned that a new ice cream shop is coming to Evansville in 2022. For all these reasons (not that we needed a reason) we thought it was time to find out who has the best ice cream in the Evansville area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy