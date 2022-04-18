What to do with your leftover Easter eggs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The time has come to reckon with the number of eggs you boiled for the holiday. Before you throw them out though, why not make something with them instead?

Here are some recipes to try out that utilize those boiled eggs.

Sliced Egg sandwich

This is the easiest recipe of all. From the website for the Egg Farmers of Canada, this recipe uses only five ingredients and takes less than five minutes to put together when you’ve already got your eggs boiled. You’ll love how simple it is and so will your kids.

The link for this recipe can be found here. This recipe yields one serving but once you have the ingredients out you can make plenty of sandwiches without a problem.

Egg salad

This recipe is also very simple and it is easily customizable. You can eat it by itself or add bacon, olives or any number of things to make it your own.

Written by Holly Nilsson at “Spend with Pennies,” this recipe takes around 10 minutes to make if you already have your eggs at the ready. It makes a total of four servings and can be made into a sandwich or eaten by the bowl. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Breakfast Charcuterie Board

You don’t have to know how to pronounce “charcuterie” to love these fun boards. This recipe from “Noshing with the Nolands” shows exactly how to make a charcuterie board that you and the family can enjoy. The best part? You can use as many of those leftover Easter eggs as you want. It’s completely customizable.

This recipe can take as little as 20 minutes to put together, though it may take more time if you’re trying to make everything from scratch. You can find a link to the recipe with all of it’s great tips for charcuterie board arrangement through the link here.

Red Wine Pickled Vinegar Eggs

This recipe may be best enjoyed with a bowl of ramen, but you can also eat it on its own if you so desire. From the blog “Sweet Savant,” this recipe takes a lot longer than the others but is also very simple. It uses only seven ingredients and most of the time is spent pickling the eggs in the fridge.

This recipe takes around an hour to put together and then must cool in the fridge overnight. It can stay in the fridge for up to a week. You can find more information by visiting the link here.

Portuguese Pizza

This recipe from “Olivia’s Cuisine” takes only ten minutes and is the perfect option to turn your leftover easter eggs into a meal. This pizza has ham, onions, eggs and olives along with other ingredients all piled together to make an interesting treat. This is definitely an option for those who want to make something with their kids.

This recipe makes one pizza but can easily be doubled or tripled to make several. You can find more information about the recipe by clicking the link here.

