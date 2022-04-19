This Is The Best Sports Bar In Texas

Photo: Getty Images

If you're a big sports fan, there's nothing better than watching the big game at your local sports bar, cheering on your favorite team with fellow fans — or rivals.

Love Food compiled a list of the best sports bars in every state . Here's what the food site said about its list:

Amazing bar food, even better drink deals, with plenty of beer options, friendly servers and zero pretense. Yes, we’re describing sports bars, the unsung, often dive-ish, heroes of America. Other than a stadium, they’re the most fun place you can be on game day. It's a big weekend for sports fans, so head down to your favorite spot for some food, drink and a slice of the action. Here's our pick from every US state.

In Texas , the best sports bar is Maple Landing in Dallas. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

A stylish dive bar, Maple Landing is where the people of Dallas want to be on game days. It’s known for its epic barbecue which includes a brisket melt, brisket and sausage plate (with sliced brisket, smoked sausage, Bourbon barbecue sauce and two sides) and brisket poutine. The beer selection and atmosphere are also spot on.

Maple Landing is located at 5855 Maple Ave. in Dallas.

To read the full list of the best sports bars in every state, click here .