'I'd Rather Get A Divorce': Minecraft Dad Dragged for Proposed Kid Names

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It's a little worrying that your husband is acting like he can name your kids whatever he wants and you have no say," one commenter...

crawdad
2d ago

HE will name them? Well when he goes through labor pushing a person(s) out of his body or going through post op pain then HE can have a say.

10
May
2d ago

She should make him an deal, if he can go the rest of the pregnancy without playing a computer games, he can name the kids. But, if he “falls off the wagon” she gets to name them.

4
Pamela M
2d ago

Remember that old TV show Dynasty? My son went to school with three kids whose mother named them after characters from the show. Their dad absolutely had no vote in the naming process. Women have held that cudgel over men for decades. Doubt me check the list of most popular names since 1920 against the most popular celebrities, the popular names list reads like a whose who of the celebrity list, and its always celebrities popular with women, next is characters from TV shows that women love. Still Notch is a stoopid, sure to get them bullied name. Jeb is at least a legitimate name.

3
MarketWatch

‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

Several years before my father’s death, he offered me and my two siblings each an early “cash gift” from his estate in the amount of whatever the maximum non-taxable amount was at the time. He was an active investor and offered the gift in the form of the stock instead of cash. My siblings took the cash and I decided to take it in stock valued the same as the cash amount.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
Refinery29

My Father Disowned Me In His Will — So I Decided To Make My Own

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
Newsweek

Newsweek

