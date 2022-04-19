India-Backed Site Claims Video of Moskva Ship on Fire Is Recycled
A viral video purporting to show a dramatic moment for a doomed Russian warship is actually a years-old doctored video, Indian fact-checkers have...www.newsweek.com
A viral video purporting to show a dramatic moment for a doomed Russian warship is actually a years-old doctored video, Indian fact-checkers have...www.newsweek.com
Seems that these days you can't even believe what you see with your own eyes! We are constantly being manipulated.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7