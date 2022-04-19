ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

FDA investigates Lucky Charms after illness reports

By Marie Estrada
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Thousands of people reported illness after eating Lucky Charms cereal, prompting the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the General Mills brand.

More than 3,000 people have reported illness with symptoms of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, according to real-time consumer reporting website iwaspoisoned.com . In a statement to the Washington Post, the FDA said, so far, it's received 100 reports about the cereal since the start of the year.

Neither the FDA nor General Mills have issued a recall on the cereal as the investigation continues.

In a response to online criticisms Monday, Luck Charms brand officials said "food safety is our top priority. We take your concerns very seriously," and urged anyone experiencing symptoms to reach out to share additional details.

In a statement shared with the Washington Post, the FDA said that "isolated incidents" are being monitored and "may be used during a future inspection of a company to help the FDA identify problem areas in a production plant."

Lucky Charms, the frosted oat cereal with "magically delicious" marshmallows, first debuted in the United States more than five decades ago, in 1964.

According to Smithsonian Magazine , both the phrase, "they’re magically delicious," and the Lucky the Leprechaun mascot are trademarked.

