ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ja'Marr Chase outpaced 25 NFL teams in one incredible stat

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZPiD_0fD23dCh00

How good was Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase last year?

Besides the obvious as a Randy Moss-level debut performer, Chase linked up with Joe Burrow for eight touchdowns of 20-plus yards.

As Pro Football Focus pointed out on social media, that was more than 25 teams all season.

On his way to leading the Bengals in receiving with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns (18.0 per-catch average), Chase racked up 22 catches of 20-plus yards.

Eight of those went for touchdowns, including some of the season’s most memorable plays against teams like the Ravens and Chiefs.

It’s not like teams adjusted and shut this down as the season went on, either Late in the regular season against the Chiefs, Chase took a pass 69 yards for a score, another 18 yards for a score and another 72 yards for a score.

This one stat just goes to show how many different angles there are to the impressiveness of Chase’s debut. And after his team made a slew of upgrades to the offensive line before the draft, fans are right to hope he can have at least a repeat performance next season.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Larry Brown Sports

DeSean Jackson names 4 teams he would consider playing for

DeSean Jackson’s NFL career may be over unless he gets a phone call from one of a certain handful of teams. Jackson admitted he is strongly considering retirement in a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s “Laces Out.” He admitted that he could be tempted into postponing his retirement by a select few teams.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Zero QBs taken in top 10, Jameson Williams first receiver off the board

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially one week away and projections become reality. It has become increasingly difficult to project where the quarterbacks are going to go in this class and that has been the lynchpin for other decisions. If Carolina's leadership feels that they have to win now, it would stand to reason that their interest in Baker Mayfield -- rather than a rookie -- is genuine. Would Atlanta take a quarterback after bypassing on a stronger group last year? Is Seattle willing to begin a rebuild with 70-year old Pete Carroll as head coach? All of those questions and more are explored in today's thought exercise.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ja Marr Chase#Marr#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Chiefs#Pff Fantasy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland Browns sign former Georgia WR

On Thursday, the NFL’s Cleveland Browns announced the signing of former Georgia receiver Javon Wims. Wims spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears, who drafted the Jacksonville, Fla., native in the seventh-round of the 2018 draft. Wims played in 33 games for the Bears (seven starts) and caught 28...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
VikingsTerritory

For Vegas Odds, Derek Stingley Jr. Is Right on Edge of Vikings Draft Spot.

After SauceMania passed by the Minnesota Vikings a month ago, fans of the team pivoted to Derek Stingley Jr. as Sauce 2.0 for the team’s draft outlook. For several weeks, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner from Cincinnati was the perceived frontrunner to join the Vikings via the 2022 NFL Draft. But then Garnder orchestrated a flawless NFL Combine performance, careening his stock up the draft board and thus likely unavailable to the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Maurice Jones-Drew Has Crazy NFL Draft Prediction

With the NFL Draft just one week away, Maurice Jones-Drew has unveiled his second mock draft of the year. After looking it over, it’s fair to say his predictions for next week are quite bold. The main takeaway from Jones-Drew’s mock draft is that he has four quarterbacks going...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints trade up to pick the first wide receiver in new Draft Wire mock draft

Here’s an interesting scenario: the New Orleans Saints’ need for a new wide receiver is so obvious that the latest mock draft over at Draft Wire has them trading up a few more spots to address the problem. Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling envisions the Saints being too anxious to wait for their receiver of choice to make it to them at No. 16, so he’s projected a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to get New Orleans on the clock at No. 12, giving up a mid-round pick along the way (the Saints could barter their third round pick at No. 98 or a fourth rounder at No. 120).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy