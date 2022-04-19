Celebrating East Texas lineman as they work to restore cities

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Today is national linemen appreciation day and if you are reading this article, you are probably using a source of power to see it, which means you likely have a lineman to thank.

Celebrations at electric companies took place across East Texas, including Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, where they honored the hard work and dedication with a ceremony that celebrated our lineman.

“We brought in breakfast and everything for our linemen, but we don’t want to hold them up because there’s so much work to do,” said Tony McCullough, the marketing and communications director at URECC.

East Texas has been slammed by severe weather every week for more than a month, leaving power lines scattered across the area with tens of thousands in the dark. These men and women work day and night to keep the lights on.

“As soon as the power goes out, they’re being dispatched, as safely as they can. And a lot of the time they are out in those storms working,” McCullough added.

But when mother nature destroys what they’ve built, it is up to them to restore what was damaged. Even when there is no crisis, their working conditions are dangerous and the risk is extreme.

“Electricity can be so dangerous especially when you’re going up into some of the bigger lines, and you don’t know what has caused those outages,” McCullough explained.

These men and women deserve more than a day of recognition, so if you see them working make sure to thank our heroes in hard hats. Additionally, the co-op is passionate about education. Not just for their crews, but for the public too. They hope to teach everyone about the dos and don’ts around electricity.

