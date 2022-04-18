ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

McCallum Theatre reopens in the fall for its 2022-2023 season

By Kylie Miller
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DBi9_0fD1zAlm00

When the McCallum Theatre reopens in the fall for its 2022-2023 season, seven Broadway shows and 24 acts who have never performed there before will be lighting up the stage.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in-depth with President and Artistic Director, Mitch Gershenfeld.

The post McCallum Theatre reopens in the fall for its 2022-2023 season appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre reopens soon

**Related Video Above: Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-in expands its season.** NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre has revealed plans to reopen soon. Aut-O-Rama, which has been a summer favorite since opening in 1965, is coming back Friday, April 1 (no joke). As always, the North Ridgeville drive-in is offering twin screens. One for […]
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
FOX 21 Online

Gordy’s Hi-Hat has Reopened for its 62nd Season

CLOQUET, MN – Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet is officially open and ready to serve up classic American cheeseburgers that haven’t changed since they first opened 62 years ago. Every year around the first day of spring regardless of the weather, they are excited to see their regulars again and serve the community. After Gordy’s passing last year, they look forward to continuing the tradition of building relationships with all who come through their doors.
CLOQUET, MN
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival

Festival season is in full swing. With the Coachella Valley Music Festival is just a day away, we’ve seen thousands festival goers make their way through the gates where they’ll call the campgrounds their home for the weekend. This, as the festival gets ready to kick off after being canceled for 2 years due to The post Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Daut
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Best thing ever’: Residents welcome Coachella festival-goers back to town

Coachella music festival is making its weekend one return for the first time since 2019 and locals are welcoming the visitors back to town. "I love all the young people in the area and I think it's great," said Deanna Benson. "The more the merrier," said Maryann Lowen. "It's great because most of the time The post ‘Best thing ever’: Residents welcome Coachella festival-goers back to town appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' Varsity Cinema reopening in fall 2022

Construction has started on the $5 million rehabilitation of Varsity Cinema and the new space is slated to open this fall.The 80-year old theater closed its doors in 2018, but it's preparing to open back up thanks to revitalization efforts by local nonprofit Des Moines Film, as well as grants and donations.What to expect: A new upstairs auditorium with 35 seats, an expanded lobby, remodeled auditorium and upgraded concessions that include alcohol, traditional snacks and the classic Varsity popcorn.As for the films: They will primarily be new releases of independent and international titles.But expect to also see classic films, weekend family movies as well as midnight showings.What's next: Des Moines Film is still raising money towards its $3 million goal. People can help out by donating or dedicating a plaque with a name on a seat inside the theater. A rendering of Varsity Cinema. Photo courtesy of Varsity Cinema
DES MOINES, IA
KESQ News Channel 3

Covid test sites pop up ahead of Coachella Festival

The Coachella Valley Music Festival is known for hosting top artists of all genres. It’s also known for bringing big crowds along with it. Some festival goers say they’re excited for the event, but will still try to keep their distance. Going to Coachella “Probably distancing for myself personally. I really like going to the The post Covid test sites pop up ahead of Coachella Festival appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Channel#Artistic Director#Channel 3#Performing#Musical Theater#Mccallum Theatre
Atlanta News

2022/2023 Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta lineup at the Fox Theatre

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta is proud to announce that 10-time Tony Award® winning and 2020 Grammy® nominated MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, the Tony® and Grammy®-winning Best Musical HADESTOWN and the record-breaking WICKED will lead the 2022/2023 season at the Fox Theatre. The lineup is also set to feature the stage adaptation of the animated classic ANASTASIA, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, HAIRSPRAY and Charles Fuller’s A SOLDIER’S PLAY directed by Atlanta theatre icon Kenny Leon. Season options include Broadway favorites CHICAGO and RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW.
ATLANTA, GA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Joslyn in Bloom Fashion Show Luncheon makes its return

The Joslyn Center hosted its 12th annual The Joslyn in Bloom Fashion Show Luncheon on Wednesday. It's the first time since the start of the pandemic that the event has been held. It all took place at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage. There was a champagne reception, silent auction, wine pull, The post The Joslyn in Bloom Fashion Show Luncheon makes its return appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital prepares for festival season

Every year during festival season John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital (JKF) makes sure it's prepared for those attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Dr. Timothy Rupp who is the JFK Emergency Department Chairman said that the hospital is in communication with Riverside County because they handle ambulance deployments, and also physician providers who The post John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital prepares for festival season appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Weekend 2 set times released

The set times for Weekend 2 of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival have been released! One of the immediately notable changes is that Arcade Fire is not on the list of performers this weekend. The popular band performed a surprise set on Friday on Weekend 1. Another notable change is singer Bishop Briggs has The post Coachella Weekend 2 set times released appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local artist produces piece for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Every year during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivals (CVMAF) people look forward to the many performances and art structures. A Coachella Valley local got the opportunity to produce one of the pieces standing at Empire Polo Club this year. Cristopher Cichocki said he has lived in almost every city of the Coachella Valley The post Local artist produces piece for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local businesses discuss staffing after Coachella Festival Weekend One

Driving in and around Indio, you can see the rush of festivalgoers ready to make their way home, but not on an empty stomach. Some businesses within five miles of the festival grounds had lines going out the door. A couple of owners we spoke to, told us they still haven't had the chance to The post Local businesses discuss staffing after Coachella Festival Weekend One appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy