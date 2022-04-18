McCallum Theatre reopens in the fall for its 2022-2023 season

Construction has started on the $5 million rehabilitation of Varsity Cinema and the new space is slated to open this fall.The 80-year old theater closed its doors in 2018, but it's preparing to open back up thanks to revitalization efforts by local nonprofit Des Moines Film, as well as grants and donations.What to expect: A new upstairs auditorium with 35 seats, an expanded lobby, remodeled auditorium and upgraded concessions that include alcohol, traditional snacks and the classic Varsity popcorn.As for the films: They will primarily be new releases of independent and international titles.But expect to also see classic films, weekend family movies as well as midnight showings.What's next: Des Moines Film is still raising money towards its $3 million goal. People can help out by donating or dedicating a plaque with a name on a seat inside the theater. A rendering of Varsity Cinema. Photo courtesy of Varsity Cinema

DES MOINES, IA ・ 29 DAYS AGO