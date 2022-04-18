Texas falls to No. 10 in the top 25 after series loss to Kansas State
Texas dropped three spots to No. 10 in D1Baseball’s latest top 25 after a disappointing series loss to Kansas State.
Here is a full look at D1Baseball’s latest top 25:
- Oregon State
- Oklahoma State
- Arkansas
- Miami
- Southern Miss
- Stanford
- Virginia Tech
- Texas Tech
- Texas
- Virginia
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Georgia
- Connecticut
- Louisville
- Texas State
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Oregon
- TCU
- LSU
- Dallas Baptist
- Maryland
- Georgia Southern
To add insult to injury, star slugger Ivan Melendez left Thursday’s game with a shoulder injury and never returned in the series. Texas needs both Melendez and Eric Kennedy back in a major way. The Wildcats shocked the Longhorns with an 8-5 comeback victory to open the series followed by a dominant 8-1 performance. Texas bounced back to salvage game three on Saturday.
The Horns are now 26-12 overall and 6-6 in Big 12 conference play.
Two midweek games against Air Force and a three-game set vs. Baylor present Texas a chance to get back on track in front of a home crowd this week.
