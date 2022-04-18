ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas falls to No. 10 in the top 25 after series loss to Kansas State

By Cj Mumme
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KReJg_0fD1xZf700

Texas dropped three spots to No. 10 in D1Baseball’s latest top 25 after a disappointing series loss to Kansas State.

Here is a full look at D1Baseball’s latest top 25:

  1. Oregon State
  2. Oklahoma State
  3. Arkansas
  4. Miami
  5. Southern Miss
  6. Stanford
  7. Virginia Tech
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Texas
  10. Virginia
  11. Gonzaga
  12. UCLA
  13. Georgia
  14. Connecticut
  15. Louisville
  16. Texas State
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Auburn
  19. Oregon
  20. TCU
  21. LSU
  22. Dallas Baptist
  23. Maryland
  24. Georgia Southern

To add insult to injury, star slugger Ivan Melendez left Thursday’s game with a shoulder injury and never returned in the series. Texas needs both Melendez and Eric Kennedy back in a major way. The Wildcats shocked the Longhorns with an 8-5 comeback victory to open the series followed by a dominant 8-1 performance. Texas bounced back to salvage game three on Saturday.

The Horns are now 26-12 overall and 6-6 in Big 12 conference play.

Two midweek games against Air Force and a three-game set vs. Baylor present Texas a chance to get back on track in front of a home crowd this week.

