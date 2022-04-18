Texas falls to No. 10 in the top 25 after series loss to Kansas State

Texas dropped three spots to No. 10 in D1Baseball’s latest top 25 after a disappointing series loss to Kansas State.

Here is a full look at D1Baseball’s latest top 25:

Oregon State Oklahoma State Arkansas Miami Southern Miss Stanford Virginia Tech Texas Tech Texas Virginia Gonzaga UCLA Georgia Connecticut Louisville Texas State Notre Dame Auburn Oregon TCU LSU Dallas Baptist Maryland Georgia Southern

To add insult to injury, star slugger Ivan Melendez left Thursday’s game with a shoulder injury and never returned in the series. Texas needs both Melendez and Eric Kennedy back in a major way. The Wildcats shocked the Longhorns with an 8-5 comeback victory to open the series followed by a dominant 8-1 performance. Texas bounced back to salvage game three on Saturday.

The Horns are now 26-12 overall and 6-6 in Big 12 conference play.

Two midweek games against Air Force and a three-game set vs. Baylor present Texas a chance to get back on track in front of a home crowd this week.

