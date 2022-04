FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A major crash in the Fair Oaks area resulted in six people being sent to the hospital Friday night, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. along Hazel Avenue. Metro Fire said four vehicles were involved. At this time, the conditions of those involved are unknown. A photo of the collision obtained from Metro Fire shows major damage to two of the vehicle involved. (credit: Sacramento Metro Fire) The crash remains under investigation.

