The Resident Adds Andrew McCarthy as Potential Series Regular for Season 6

By Rebecca Iannucci
 3 days ago
Andrew McCarthy needs to be fitted for a white coat, stat.

The Brat Pack actor has joined The Resident ‘s current fifth season in a recurring role, with the potential to become a series regular if the drama is picked up for Season 6. ( Fox has yet to make a decision on the series’ fate.)

According to our sister site Deadline , McCarthy will appear in the final three episodes of Season 5 as pediatric surgeon Ian Sullivan, described as a “brilliant” doctor “with endless charm that masks a hidden streak of narcissism.” And though the doc is idolized by his young patients, Ian has a “complex relationship with his own daughter.”

McCarthy comes to The Resident not long after Miles Fowler — who co-starred as Billie’s estranged son, Trevor — abruptly left the medical drama after less than one season as a series regular. Five episodes remain in The Resident ‘s fifth season, with the finale slated for Tuesday, May 17. ( Get more Fox finale dates here .)

Most recently, McCarthy appeared in front of the TV camera as hitman Mr. Fitzpatrick on NBC’s cancelled Good Girls . His other acting credits include The Family, Lipstick Jungle and Kingdom Hospital , and he’s directed such series as The Blacklist and Orange Is the New Black .

