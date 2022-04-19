ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

California man exonerated after 32 years in prison

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who spent more than three decades behind bars for a murder he did...

keyt.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox40jackson.com

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
NOVI, MI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arizona man sentenced to life in prison 35 years after Texas woman’s murder

SAN ANTONIO — An Arizona man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the murder of a Texas woman 35 years ago. Larry Leroy Moore, 69, was sentenced for the capital murder charge on Friday. It came moments after the verdict was read by a Bexar County jury that found Moore guilty for the rape and strangulation of Dianna “Dee Dee” Lowery in 1987, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KSBW.com

Killer of pregnant Gilroy 19-year-old still at large

GILROY, Calif. — Family and friends of 19-year-old Tatyanna Lopez gathered at her headstone in Gilroy to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her death. Her loved ones said her case has gone cold. "All we've heard is that they've done all they could do. That's what the Merced police...
GILROY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police. San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 San Francisco police officers and 1 ex-cop arrested

SAN FRANCISCO - A retired San Francisco police officer was found with a gun missing from the department and two current cops destroyed evidence in a separate case, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday. All three turned themselves in today to face charges, the police department said. Those charges...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#San Francisco Police#Murder#Exoneration#Ap
NBC Bay Area

Notorious Oakland Pedophile Priest Arrested for Allegedly Killing Pedestrian While Driving Drunk

Editor's Note: The headline of this story has been changed to reflect that Kiesle was arrested rather than charged. A notorious defrocked Oakland priest accused of sexually abusing dozens of children was arrested Saturday night after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving drunk in a Walnut Creek retirement community, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has confirmed.
OAKLAND, CA
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA
US News and World Report

Chinese Court Sentences U.S. Citizen to Death for Murder - CCTV

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province, found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Death of 85-Year-Old Grandmother Sparks Retaliation Slaying: Authorities

San Mateo police arrested two men Monday in what authorities suspect was a murder committed to avenge the 2019 arson that claimed the life of the grandmother of one of the suspects. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned the case originated with the death of 85-year-old grandmother Susana Tonga,...
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy