DNA Printing Evolves

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNA printing is the essential component in synthetic biology, allowing scientists to acquire custom oligos (short, single-stranded DNA sequences) to develop PCR diagnostics (primers and probes), gene synthesis and editing technologies, and many other molecular biology and genomics applications. But this is just a start. Synthetic DNA supports vaccine...

