Technology

Know thy customer

By the Enterprise team
protocol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how customer data platform companies are helping marketers navigate changes in mobile data collection practices, why Intel thinks putting AI in classrooms is a good idea, and the latest investments in enterprise tech startups. Spin up. Has the ransomware surge peaked? New...

www.protocol.com

protocol.com

Have a day, IBM

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: IBM’s solid earnings report still needed a lot of help from an old friend, consider donating your old washing machine to a needy industrial behemoth near you, and why natural-language processing isn’t ready for clinical prime time. Spin up. What’s old...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Beamy lands $9M to help enterprises detect and manage their SaaS apps

But as the SaaS model continues to gain prominence, particularly in the enterprise, businesses are facing challenges in managing their sprawling subscriptions. In a survey commissioned by Productiv (which admittedly has a horse in the race, given that it sells products to manage SaaS services), close to half of enterprise IT departments said they spent an inordinate amount of time provisioning and managing SaaS apps. Beyond becoming time sinks, SaaS apps can also pose a security threat. Eighty-five percent of companies responding to a 2021 Adaptive Shield report believe SaaS misconfiguration is a top threat vector for their organization.
SOFTWARE
Vox

Companies lose your data and then nothing happens

At this point, it’s hard not to imagine that at least some of your personal information isn’t for sale in some dark corner of the internet. After all, data breaches are happening constantly. Companies suck up customers’ details and then, try as they might — and let’s assume they really try — declare that it’s been leaked or hacked. You know the drill; the subsequent breach announcement goes a little something like this: “Oops!! We were the victims of a cyberattack, and by extension, so were you! It affected ??? people and we think ??? information was involved, but we’re still kind of guessing here at what happened. Hopefully you have some sort of identity theft protection, which maybe we’re offering and maybe not. But regardless, love you! We’re family! Please come back soon!”
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Digital Ad Trends to Watch in 2022: Market Monopoly, Privacy Concerns, and New Disruptive Tech

What does the martech market look like right now, what disruptive tech is emerging, and are there any new trends to watch in 2022? Read my new interview to find the answers. Ads are a crucial part of the modern internet, but it is also a very complex and ever-changing market with trends that affect us all. Are there any players that can challenge the power of Google, what are the current data security developments in this space, and what is the next big ad thing?
INTERNET
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inc.com

He Began His Entrepreneurial Career at 16. Now He's the Founder of a $400 Million E-Sports Startup

Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Data: Global Digital Payments Acceptance Key for eCommerce Business Models

Much of the appeal of convenience-focused eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business models comes from the seamlessness of their payments processes. The ability to offer consumers seamless payments from device to device lets retailers, brands and marketplaces scale more efficiently, as fast payments and fewer false declines create better customer experiences and sustainable growth.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Shrinking AI down to your phone

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how researchers are trying to put popular-but-large AI transformers into smaller packages, how Wells Fargo divvied up its multicloud strategy, and the latest moves in enterprise tech. Spin up. Crime waves come and go but banks and other financial institutions have always, and...
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

Microsoft working to make health analytics more accessible

Microsoft is working to build technology that will make health analytics more accessible to healthcare organizations. Microsoft's Azure Health Data Services, a platform-as-a-service offering designed to support protected health information in the cloud, partnered with global analytics software company SAS, to improve data integration by using industry data standards available in Azure, including Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources, according to an April 21 press release.
HEALTH
ZDNet

Kraft Heinz enlists Microsoft for cloud migration and digital twin development

Food manufacturing giant Kraft Heinz has announced it is looking to improve supply chain visibility and day-to-day operations through the adoption of cloud, AI, and digital twins under a new digital transformation partnership it has signed with Microsoft. Under a multi-year deal, Kraft Heinz will migrate the majority of its...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

The great streaming service shakeup

Good morning! Netflix is having its face-the-music moment and CNN+ is reportedly against the ropes after executives realized people don’t want to pay for what amounts to just CNN. What’s a streaming service to do? I’m Janko Roettgers, and I’ve been a Netflix subscriber since 2010 (am I … old?).
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Tresorit bolts on E2EE email via a plug-in for enterprise software

Tresorit’s E2EE module enables subscribers to send and receive strongly encrypted email messages via their usual email provider — with the level of security enhanced as the plug-in is wrapped in the same zero-knowledge promise Tresorit claims for its file storage and sharing products. How does the tool...
SOFTWARE

